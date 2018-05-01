James Corden takes a frightening visit to Kanye Westworld

The robots at Westworld aren’t the only ones malfunctioning.

During Monday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden revealed the latest section of the theme park from the HBO drama: Kanye Westworld. Here, there are no shootouts or samurais, only robots reciting Kanye West tweets, whether it’s about their lack of manageability or repeating over and over, “I’m nice at ping pong.”

The visit became all too much for Corden, who upon trying to flee was greeted by a familiar Westworld face. “I bet you’re feeling pretty scared,” said Jimmi Simpson, who stars as William. “Confused. Disorentied. Disturbed. Nothing’s going right, everything’s malfunctioning. Well, I guess you must have met the locals. Welcome to Kanye Westworld.”

The Late Late Show airs weeknights on CBS at 12:35 a.m ET, while Westworld airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

Watch the full video above.