The Flash drops massive new hint about Mystery Girl

The Flash dropped another major clue as to the Mystery Girl’s identity during Tuesday’s episode — and it may have confirmed what we’ve all assumed.

At the end of the hour, the Mystery Girl posed as a delivery woman, dropping off a gift for Joe and Cecile’s unborn child. But before the team could find out who sent the gift, the Mystery Girl swiftly took her leave — with super speed!

The reveal is the biggest hint yet that gives credence to fan theories, including that she’s Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris’ (Candice Patton) future daughter, Dawn Allen, or even their granddaughter, Jenni Ognats, a.k.a XS, both of whom are speedsters. The Mystery Girl’s lightning was purple, by the way, just like Iris’ was when she had Barry’s super speed earlier this season.

Executive producer Todd Helbing has previously said that fans have come close to the truth, but no one has guessed it in whole. But something Barry said in the season premiere could be key in figuring out her actual identity. After exiting the Speed Force, Barry was mostly speaking in gibberish, with lines of dialogue from the past — “You said this city was safe, that there was no residual danger” was straight out of the pilot — and some lines from the future, including, “Your honor, I’m innocent…I didn’t kill anyone!” a clear reference to the then-impending Trial of The Flash.

One line in particular really stuck out as a hint at Mystery Girl’s identity. “We’re gonna need more diapers.” Some fans assumed this could be a reference to Joe and Cecile’s unborn child, a possibility hinted at when Mystery Girl/Delivery Girl noted their child was arriving in 21 days during Tuesday’s episode — 21 days from now is The Flash finale, for the record. Others, however, thought the show was laying out a major clue that the additional diapers would be needed for Barry and Iris’ comic book kids, twins Don and Dawn Allen.

But what if one line of dialogue most assumed was from the past was actually from the future? “Nora shouldn’t be here.” Though viewers thought Barry was talking about his deceased mother, what if their daughter is actually named Nora, instead of Dawn, and that’s why Helbing says no one has pieced together the entire mystery? Food for thought.

Either way, Helbing promises we’ll find out who the Mystery Girl is in the season finale. Read our interview with Helbing, Gustin, and Danielle Panabaker about Mystery Girl here.

