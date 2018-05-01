Busy Philipps to host late-night E! talk show

Busy Philipps is headed to E!

The network announced Tuesday that the Dawson’s Creek and Freaks and Geeks actress is getting her own show. Described as an “innovative talk show,” and under the working title of Busy Tonight, the series will be hosted by Philipps and feature comedic commentary, interviews, and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories.

Philipps has become a fan favorite on social media for her honest takes on everyday life and is sure to bring her unique brand of humor and, according to E!, her “point of view on literally everything” to the series when it premieres later this year. Production for Busy Tonight is set to begin this summer in Los Angeles with the actress also executive producing alongside Julie Darmody and Eric Gurian.

E! also announced it is green-lighting five other new series, including three unscripted projects, one of which follows singer Ashlee Simpson-Ross and her actor-artist husband Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross.