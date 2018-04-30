Sweetbitter: See Tess learn the ropes, and meet her coworkers

If you’ve ever swirled your wine at a fancy restaurant without really knowing why you’re doing it, Sweetbitter on Starz is the show for you. The new series, based on the best-selling novel by Stephanie Danler, follows Tess (Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old backwaitress at one of New York City’s finest restaurants. Initially hesitant and shy, Tess becomes engrossed in the secret world of NYC servers and all the good food, wine, and sex that come with it.

Watch an exclusive clip above, in which Tess learns more about the past of her mysterious coworker Sasha (Daniyar), and check out portraits of the cast below.

Eden Epstein as Ariel, a fellow waitress:

Tom Sturridge as the moody bartender, Jake:

Daniyar as Sasha:

Paul Sparks as restaurant manager Howard:

Evan Jonigkeit as Tess’s trainer (and potential love interest), Will:

Ella Purnell as Tess:

Caitlin FitzGerald as the cold and intimidating Simone: