New Girl sneak peek: Coach returns to mourn a departed loft-mate gone too soon

WARNING: New Girl spoilers ahead. Read at your own risk!

Even in death, Furguson can bring former loft-mates closer together.

In the exclusive clip above from this week’s New Girl, Coach (guest star Damon Wayans Jr.) reunites with Jess (Zooey Deschanel), Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston (Lamorne Morris), and Schmidt (Max Greenfield) when he arrives at the one-year memorial for Winston’s beloved, pasta-loving cat. After all, as he points out, “What kind of adult man wouldn’t support another adult man a year after his cat died?”

But tension’s brewing among the ex-roommates, it seems. Though everyone around him’s enthused by Coach’s presence — well, Jess would prefer it if Coach didn’t walk in wearing a non-black tracksuit — Nick doesn’t seem happy to see him, as he barely meets Coach’s eye, then chides him when he fails to remember Furguson’s name. And Schmidt and Cece (Hannah Simone) have some ice to break as well, especially after Cece thinks it’s okay to replace Furguson only a year after he’s passed.

R.I.P. Furguson. At least we’ll always have your selfies with Winston — and that time he threw you a cat bachelor party.

New Girl airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on Fox.