It might not be the main talking point surrounding the Kardashian-Wests at the moment, but we now know the reason behind the name Chicago!

On Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim Kardashian West stopped by to talk about the birth of her third child, a daughter named Chicago. After sharing how breezy the birthing process via surrogate was (“The moment she was getting the epidural, I was like, thank God this isn’t me,” says Kardashian.), DeGeneres asked the reasoning behind the name Chicago.

“We were going to go with Jo and then we were going to go with Grace and then we ended up with Chicago,” says Kardashian before explaining the thought behind it. “That is a place that made him [husband Kanye West], and a place that he remembers his family from… I just felt Chicago was cool and different.”

“You told me you wanted a one syllable name,” adds the talk show host. “Chicago is not a single syllable.”

“Yeah, it kind of messes with me,” admits Kardashian. “I’m not going to lie.”

The two went onto discuss the other members of the Kardashian-West clan, with the reality star confessing that her oldest child North isn’t that nice to her little brother Saint, describing how shocked she was when her daughter actually shared some popcorn with her son recently.

Although, it’s not all bad for Saint, who apparently is a bit of a child prodigy. “I’ve never seen a child speak the way he speaks,” shares the media mogul. “He has such amazing vocabulary. I know it’s such a Kanye thing to say, ‘Oh my kid’s a genius,’ but if I’m saying it, then it’s real, you know.”

Watch the full video above.