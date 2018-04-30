While Michelle Wolf is dominating headlines due to her controversial performance at the White House correspondents’ dinner, another comic who got into hot water over her mocking of Trump is taking back her apology.

Kathy Griffin appeared on ABC’s The View on Monday and said she’s retracting her apology for that infamous severed Trump head photo she posted last year.

“I take the apology back. F— him,” Griffin declared at the star of the show. “I’m not holding back on this family. This family is different. I’ve been through the mill.” She also referred to Trump’s Don Jr. and Eric as “Eddie Munster and Date Rape.”

Griffin explained she originally apologized after thinking about the feelings of the mother of Daniel Pearl, The Wall Street Journal journalist who was kidnapped and beheaded by terrorists in Pakistan in 2002. “Then when I found out I was part of the Trump woodchipper — which Michelle Wolf is in now — that they had this apparatus already set up,” she said. “I wanted to make a statement about what a misogynist [Trump] is, and I remembered the eight years of photos [circulated online] of an Obama lynching, and nobody said anything, it was all on Facebook … people were going to rallies with Hillary’s head decapitated, they get away with everything.”

So why take back the apology? “The First Amendment is important,” she said. “It’s the first for a reason.”

“People thought I was ISIS,” she added. “When my mother called — she watches Fox News and thinks it’s real and thinks Bill O’Reilly is on vacation — that day, as crazy as it was, I was in a ball, sobbing, everything’s over. … I had to spend two hours convincing my mom I hadn’t been recruited by Al-Qaeda … my mom got death threats in her retirement village, and my sister got death threats in her hospital bed, and I lost her to cancer — that’s why I shaved my head. That’s how vicious it can be.”

Griffin noted that she sold out Carnegie Hall in less than 24 hours for her new stand-up tour.

Griffin apologized for the image last year: “I sincerely apologize. I’m a comic. I crossed the line … I went way too far. The image is too disturbing, I understand how it offends people, I get it.”