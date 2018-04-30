DWTS: The first two eliminated contestants are...

Spoiler ahead about the season premiere of Dancing with the Stars. Read at your own risk!

It started with Judge Bruno Tonioli coming out in the tightest referee uniform imaginable and ended with an awkward Adam Rippon saying, “Erin, we’re just trying to stay!” That’s because its a special athletes edition of Dancing with the Stars, fringe fans, so the sporty hoofers only have only four weeks to become the 26th winner of the Mirror Ball Trophy. That means not one but two people had to go home on Monday.

“This is the first ever premiere night elimination,” declares host Tom Bergeron. Way to rub it in!

The first to go were Johnny Damon and Jamie Anderson!

Why the latter snowboarder? Fans of the Olympics should recognize her after winning the gold medal this winter. But she was down on herself during her performance with pro Artem Chigvintsev, even though they earned a respectable 20.

And though Damon was adorable during his performance, he only snagged an 18 with his partner Emma Slater.

Make sure to check back for our full recap!

Craig Sjodin/ABC