13 Reasons Why season 2 gets May premiere date

“The tapes were just the beginning.”

That’s the message behind the first trailer for the upcoming second season of 13 Reasons Why, which Netflix just revealed will drop on May 18. According to Netflix, season 2 “picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed.” According to the announcement, “a series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

That should explain why the trailer, which you can watch in full above, is polaroid-centric. The trailer also gives fans a glimpse at Hannah’s mother’s new hairdo, the beginning of the trial, and where we’ll find a handful of other characters.

13 Reasons Why season 2 hits Netflix May 18.