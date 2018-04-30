Everything we know about 13 Reasons Why season 2

After months of wondering, Netflix has finally revealed the season 2 premiere date for 13 Reasons Why, which will return with 13 new episodes on May 18. With only a few weeks left to wait, EW has rounded up everything we know about what to expect from the sophomore season of the hit drama.

Time Jump

Showrunner Brian Yorkey previously told EW that season 2 will pick up a number of months after the first season ended.

The Trial

What does 13 Reasons look like in the aftermath of Hannah’s death? Well, for starters, there are a lot of questions about how her death will affect the many characters fans were introduced to in the show’s first season. “I think one of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of, is someone responsible for Hannah’s death? Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is,” Yorkey previously told EW. “One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered. That’s going to take us into the past, into Hannah’s story. We’re going to get some new context for events we already know about and we’re going to see a lot of things we hadn’t even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was.”

Justice for Jessica?

“We have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice,” Yorkey told EW, adding that season 2 will aim to do Jessica’s story justice as we follow her return to school and her overall journey of recovery.

Burning Answers

The show’s season 1 finale left a number of cliffhangers: Alex shot himself, Tyler was collecting guns, and then there was the Bryce of it all. Yorkey promised to answer all those burning questions, noting that “I would very much like to explore where they all go and to see if there is, as I think there will be, some light for these kids. We’re going to continue to tell their stories really honestly.”

Multiple Timelines

Much like the first season, season 2 will weave together past and present. Only this time around, the voiceovers won’t solely belong to Hannah. “There’s voiceover in every episode, but the voiceover is no longer Hannah,” Yorkey said. “The voiceover and the stories that are being told bring us into the past and back to the present much in the way that Hannah’s voiceover did in season 1. So there will still be that weaving of time frames.”

Netflix

Polaroids are the New Cassette Tape

Yorkey mentioned there would be a new analog technology in the show’s second season, and thanks to the first trailer, it’s evident he was speaking about polaroids. In fact, the polaroids will play into the season’s mystery. According to season 2’s description, “a series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

Jay Asher is Not Involved

Jay Asher, who wrote the book that the show’s based on, is said to have no involvement in the second season.

A Different Hannah Baker

“This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys,” series star Katherine Langford previously told EW. “As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more.” As for Hannah herself, Langford said to expect “a very different Hannah in season 2.” But will it be the last we see of her? Langford claimed that “a lot of this season for me is about letting Hannah go.”