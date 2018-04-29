Daytime Emmys: And the winners are...

Days of Our Lives, as well as Dr. Oz, The Real, and The Talk were among the big winners at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmys, held Sunday in Pasadena, CA. The awards show, hosted by Mario Lopez (Extra) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), honors soap operas as well as talk, game, and cooking shows. It was streamed online.
Best Daytime Drama
Days of Our Lives
Best Daytime Drama Actor
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives
Best Daytime Drama Actress
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless
Best Supporting Actor
Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives
Best Supporting Actress
Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless
Best Younger Actor
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful
Best Younger Actress
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital
Best Guest Performer
Vernee Watson, General Hospital
Best Writing Team
Days of Our Lives
Best Directing Team
Days of Our Lives
Best Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal
Best Game Show
The Price is Right
Best Talk Show
The Talk
Best Talk Show host
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real
Best Informative Talk Show
The Dr. Oz Show
Best Informative Talk Show Host
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey
Best Morning Program
Good Morning America
Best Morning Program in Spanish
Despierta America
Best Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight
Best Legal/Courtroom Program
Judge Mathis
Best Culinary Program
A Chef’s Life
Best Culinary Host
Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen
Other tributes were made at the ceremony; see them below.
