Daytime Emmys: And the winners are...

Days of Our Lives, as well as Dr. Oz, The Real, and The Talk were among the big winners at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmys, held Sunday in Pasadena, CA. The awards show, hosted by Mario Lopez (Extra) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), honors soap operas as well as talk, game, and cooking shows. It was streamed online.

Best Daytime Drama

Days of Our Lives

Best Daytime Drama Actor

James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Best Daytime Drama Actress

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless

Best Supporting Actor

Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Best Supporting Actress

Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless

Best Younger Actor

Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Younger Actress

Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Best Guest Performer

Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Best Writing Team

Days of Our Lives

Best Directing Team

Days of Our Lives

Best Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Best Game Show

The Price is Right

Best Talk Show

The Talk

Best Talk Show host

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Best Informative Talk Show

The Dr. Oz Show

Best Informative Talk Show Host

Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey



Best Morning Program

Good Morning America

Best Morning Program in Spanish

Despierta America

Best Entertainment News Program

Entertainment Tonight

Best Legal/Courtroom Program

Judge Mathis

Best Culinary Program

A Chef’s Life

Best Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen

Other tributes were made at the ceremony; see them below.