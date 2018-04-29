Daytime Emmys: And the winners are...

Days of Our Lives, as well as Dr. Oz, The Real, and The Talk were among the big winners at the 45th Annual Daytime Emmys, held Sunday in Pasadena, CA. The awards show, hosted by Mario Lopez (Extra) and Sheryl Underwood (The Talk), honors soap operas as well as talk, game, and cooking shows. It was streamed online.

Best Daytime Drama
Days of Our Lives

Best Daytime Drama Actor
James Reynolds, Days of Our Lives

Best Daytime Drama Actress
Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless

Best Supporting Actor
Greg Vaughan, Days of Our Lives

Best Supporting Actress
Camryn Grimes, The Young and the Restless

Best Younger Actor
Rome Flynn, The Bold and the Beautiful

Best Younger Actress
Chloe Lanier, General Hospital

Best Guest Performer
Vernee Watson, General Hospital

Best Writing Team
Days of Our Lives

Best Directing Team
Days of Our Lives

Best Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let’s Make a Deal

Best Game Show
The Price is Right

Best Talk Show
The Talk

Best Talk Show host
Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, The Real

Best Informative Talk Show
The Dr. Oz Show

Best Informative Talk Show Host
Steve Harvey, Steve Harvey

Best Morning Program
Good Morning America

Best Morning Program in Spanish
Despierta America

Best Entertainment News Program
Entertainment Tonight

Best Legal/Courtroom Program
Judge Mathis

Best Culinary Program
A Chef’s Life

Best Culinary Host
Lidia Bastianich, Lidia’s Kitchen

Other tributes were made at the ceremony; see them below.

