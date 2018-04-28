See the first promo for The Break With Michelle Wolf

If you enjoyed Michelle Wolf’s turn hosting this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, then you’re going to want to check out the first promo for The Break With Michelle Wolf, the comedian’s upcoming Netflix series.

Wolf, who is best known for her role as a contributor on The Daily Show With Trevor Noah and also served as a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers, promises that her weekly half-hour show won’t be as serious as some late-night talk shows currently are. Instead, it will poke fun at everything and everyone.

“You can expect the types of jokes my former boss would tell me we couldn’t do on TV,” Wolf previously joked in a statement.

The Break With Michelle Wolf launches May 27 on Netflix.