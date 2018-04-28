Supernatural stars Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and more share their old headshots

Forget #TBT. The internet is all about #OldHeadshotDay right now.

Thanks to the hashtag, a large number of celebrities have shared some of their earliest headshots on social media — and the results are glorious. It didn’t take long for the Supernatural cast to join in on the fun, with stars Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Misha Collins, Samantha Smith, and more sharing throwback photographs.

In the mix is a look at a young Collins and his very large shirt, Danneel Ackles posing for the camera while in a barn, Samantha Smith back in 1985, and a 23-year-old Briana Buckmaster.

Check out all the posts below: