Martin Freeman says Ricky Gervais was ‘terrible’ about breaking character on The Office

Martin Freeman couldn’t stop laughing on the set of Britain’s The Office.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, the Black Panther actor reminisces about series creator and costar Ricky Gervais’ performance of “Free Love Freeway” and the fan reception of the beloved comedy series.

“When we did the read-through for this episode, when Ricky got his guitar out and actually started to sing it around the read-through table, it was one of the funniest things I have ever seen. I was helpless. It was a really joyful memory doing this,” Freeman recalls.

When asked who broke character most often, Freeman was quick to call out Gervais.

“Ricky was absolutely terrible because I think he saw it as a badge of honor that if you weren’t laughing, he wasn’t doing his job. So, if you weren’t corpsing and ruining a scene, then he wasn’t happy. I had to sort of remind him several times, ‘This is your show. We got to finish by six. We’re not going to finish it.’ He was obsessed with being a child who made people laugh.”

