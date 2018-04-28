MSNBC's Joy Reid apologizes for homophobic blog posts after unproven hacking claims

.@MSNBC's Joy Reid addresses homophobic blog posts: "I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things … But I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don't believe me." pic.twitter.com/PWjdPfs5KB — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2018

MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid offered an apology during a Saturday segment for the “homophobic, discriminatory, and outright weird” comments that surfaced on her old blog, The Reid Report. While she “genuinely” believed she did not write those words, she admitted she hasn’t been able to prove earlier assertions that the website was hacked.

“A community that I support and that I deeply care about is hurting because of some despicable and truly offensive posts being attributed to me,” Reid said on AM Joy.

“When a friend found them in December and sent them to me, I was stunned,” she added. “Frankly, I couldn’t imagine where they’d come from or whose voice that was. In the months since, I’ve spent a lot of time trying to make sense of these posts.”

On Monday, a Twitter user unearthed a series of blog posts from The Reid Report that defended homophobic jokes and rhetoric, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In a statement to Mediaite, Reid said, “An unknown, external party accessed and manipulated material from my now-defunct blog, The Reid Report, to include offensive and hateful references that are fabricated and run counter to my personal beliefs and ideology.”

John H. Reichman, Reid’s attorney, confirmed in a statement provided to THR that “the FBI has opened an investigation into potential criminal activities surrounding several online accounts, including personal email and blog accounts, belonging to Joy-Ann Reid.” He continued, “Our own investigation and monitoring of the situation will continue in parallel, and we are cooperating with law enforcement as their investigation proceeds.”

“I hired cybersecurity experts to see if somebody manipulated my words or former blog, and the reality is they have not been able to prove it,” Reid said during her apology on Saturday.

“Here’s what I know,” she went on to say. “I genuinely do not believe I wrote those hateful things because they are completely alien to me, but I can definitely understand, based on things I have tweeted and have written in the past, why some people don’t believe me.”

Reid had previously apologized in December for a different set of anti-LGBTQ articles, calling them “insensitive, tone-deaf, and dumb.”

“I have not been exempt from being dumb or cruel or hurtful to the very people I want to advocate for. I own that. I get it. And for that I am truly, truly sorry,” she continued.

“I feel like I should have known better than to ever write or tweet in a way that could make fun of or make light of that pain and that experience — even a decade ago when the country was in a very different place,” Reid added. “But I cannot take any of that back. I can only say that the person I am now is not the person I was then.”

Watch her apology in the video above.