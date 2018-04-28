Bill Maher to 'dear friend' Roseanne Barr: 'You impulse-purchased a Trump'

Roseanne Barr is still a “dear friend” of Bill Maher, so the Real Time host decided to extend an open letter to the actress about her support for President Donald Trump.

“You saw a miracle product on TV and you ordered it. You impulse-purchased a Trump,” Maher said during his “New Rule” segment on Friday night. “It promised to drain swamps, build walls, and make things great again, but you got it home and it flooded your basement, maxed out your credit cards, and dropped your phone in the toilet.”

Maher looked back at their longtime friendship, remembering when Barr appeared on his show Politically Incorrect and showed up for his “Christmas video” that criticized Oprah Winfrey.

“You’re not afraid of Oprah or anybody,” he said. “There you are and I will always love you for it.”

“Like it or not,” he added later, “you are now the face of the Trump supporter because you really do speak for a certain kind of American who knows they’re being screwed by someone, they just don’t know who. But here’s what you’re missing about Trump: When he says he’s ‘looking out for the little guy,’ he’s talking about his dick. And as your friend, Roseanne, I must remind you of something very important: You’re a socialist! You’ve been one for 30 years.”

Barr has openly supported Trump and defended her choice to vote for him in the 2016 election while making the press rounds for ABC’s Roseanne revival. Maher, however, doesn’t understand how someone who once tweeted (and then deleted) “most billionaires r violent pedophiles & consumers of violent pedo porn” could support someone like Trump.

“You’re not Archie Bunker, you’re Bernie Sanders!” Maher exclaimed.

The Real Time host also pointed to Roseanne, noting how Trump’s actions directly impact the Conner family in a negative way. “I get that you were mad as hell and wanted to throw a monkey wrench into the whole works, and I won’t judge that,” he said. “But if in the next six months you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you, if you’re still trading pills and driving an Uber, wouldn’t the more realistic plotline for season 2 be your disillusionment with Donald Trump?”

Watch Maher’s open letter in the video above.