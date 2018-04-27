Each week, we break down the biggest moments from Supergirl, The Flash, and Arrow — both here on EW.com and on SiriusXM’s EW Live every Friday during Superhero Insider.

This week, Supergirl finally revealed Sam’s big secret… to herself, The Flash brought back a familiar face, and the Emerald Archer had a big showdown on Arrow. Here are the highlights.

Supergirl

I seriously can’t believe that we made it this far into the season without really getting into the Reign reveal. The show took its sweet time introducing us to Odette Annable’s Sam, getting us to truly care about her, even though we knew the whole time she was this season’s big bad. It made it all the more heartbreaking when Lena was forced to hold up a mirror, essentially, to prove to Sam that she’s the Worldkiller that’s been terrorizing National City. For a show that includes some really fantastical storylines, this reveal felt so grounded and heartbreaking. —Natalie Abrams

The Flash

It seems as though Wentworth Miller can’t stay away from the Arrow-verse. Miller made a more than welcomed return in “Fury Rogue” as Earth-X’s Leo Snart. What could’ve been easily forgettable filler episode was elevated by Miller’s enjoyably campy performance as Captain Cold’s doppelgänger. Only Miller could make a cheesy line like “There is no outrunning grief…If that was a pun, I’m sorry” work. —Chancellor Agard

Arrow

One of the biggest bummers of Arrow season 6 has been the dissolution of Oliver and Anatoly’s relationship. Thankfully, the two Lian-Yu survivors started mending fences in “Shifting Allegiances” after Oliver purposefully allowed himself to be captured in order to talk some sense into his former brother. Even though these two have been on the outs all season, you still tell there was a closeness there. For example, Anatoly is one of the few people who could get away with telling Oliver how stupid his plan to go at it alone is because he’s both a friend and one of Oliver’s mentors. Furthermore, Anatoly’s decision to flip sides at the end of the episode feels earned because the hour gave the two men the space they needed to discuss what went wrong in the first place. —C.A.

This week’s crossover moments:

On The Flash, Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller) returned to help Barry as they battled Siren-X (Katie Cassidy) and DeVoe.

