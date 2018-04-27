Stranger Things announces start of season 3 production with behind-the-scenes video

Good news, Stranger Things fans: the gang is officially back in Hawkins.

On Friday, Netflix released a tantalizing glimpse behind the curtain of the third season production for Stranger Things, which began on April 20. Specifically, the promo shows the cast coming together for the first table read of the season.

In addition to the “old friends” in the regular cast, the clip teases new Hawkins residents as well, including Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, and Jake Busey. Elwes has been cast as sleazy Hawkins politician Mayor Kline, while Busey will play a journalist with The Hawkins Post. Meanwhile, Hawke will appear as Robin, “an alternative girl who is equal parts sharp and playful,” who discovers some of Hawkins’ dark secrets.

At Paleyfest in March, executive producer Shawn Levy promised the new episodes would be “big and spooky,” saying, “Season 3 has legitimately creepy moments and events, but it’s incredibly warm and character-based because at the end of the day, I think that’s what people love most about Stranger Things.”

Season three will also rope in the (even) younger generation — Priah Ferguson, who appeared in season two as Lucas’ sister, has been promoted to a recurring character, and she and her friends will also be drawn into the mysteries of Hawkins. The instant fan-favorite is the only one who speaks in the new promo, batting the camera away with a, “Get out of here, nerds!”

Watch the teaser above.