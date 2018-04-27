Seth Meyers skewers Trump for 'truly crazy rant' on Fox & Friends

Prosecutors looking into President Trump and his lawyer’s alleged dealings with porn star Stormy Daniels don’t have to dig for evidence anymore, Seth Meyers says. “Now all they need is a remote control.”

Meyers unpacked what he called the “truly crazy rant” that was Trump’s phone interview with Fox & Friends on Thursday morning. It was a conversation in which the Commander-in-Chief “rambled on for so long about so many random topics that at one point the Fox & Friends hosts said they were the ones who were running out of time,” Meyers said — before cutting to footage of the Fox & Friends hosts’ deflating expressions and Steve Doocy interrupting Trump to say, “We’re running out of time.”

Porn star Stormy Daniels sued Trump to get out of a non-disclosure agreement she signed to allegedly stay quiet about an affair between her and the president. She was subsequently paid $130,000 by Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, though he claimed he made the payment out of his own pocket. Cohen’s office was then raided by the FBI reportedly for interest in a number of topics, including the payment to Daniels.

Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment on Late Night highlighted how Trump at first “said he had nothing to do with the Stormy Daniels case” before saying on Fox & Friends that “Cohen represented him in the Stormy Daniels case.”

“Trump in court? The prosecution wouldn’t even need to be there,” Meyers joked. “He could just cross-examine himself.”

“The biggest and most problematic part of Trump’s answer came when he was asked how much of his legal work was handled by Cohen,” he added. “And now remember: both Cohen and Trump’s lawyers are arguing in court that the documents the FBI seized in their raid are covered under attorney-client privilege, meaning the Feds would not be able to look at them. If you’re Trump, you’re supposed to be arguing that Cohen is your lawyer and because he handled most of your legal work, those documents are protected and cannot be looked at by the Feds.”

Instead, Trump said Cohen handled “a tiny, tiny little fraction” of his business.

“That’s probably the same answer he gives when his lawyers ask him if he’s paying attention,” Meyers jabbed.

Prosecutors subsequently used Trump’s comments in a court filing, writing the “tiny, tiny little fraction” remark in one of their briefs, Meyers added. Even Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, went on Twitter to thank Fox & Friends for having Trump on the show. “Very informative,” he wrote.

Thank you @foxandfriends for having Mr. Trump on this morning to discuss Michael Cohen and our case. Very informative. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) April 26, 2018

“Somehow that wasn’t the stupidest thing Donald Trump said this morning,” Meyers went on, noting how Trump didn’t get wife Melania Trump a gift for her birthday.