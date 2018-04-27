Rocky and Bullwinkle are back and causing trouble in exclusive clips from the new Amazon series

What do you get when you cross a moose with a flying squirrel? The latest venture from DreamWorks Animation TV: The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, a reimagining of the goofy misadventures of two best friends who seem to constantly run afoul of a pair of Russian supers-pies, Boris and Natasha.

The series is executive produced by Scott Fellows and Tiffany Ward, daughter of Jay Ward who produced the original series. In these exclusive clips, Rocky (Tara Strong) and Bullwinkle (Brad Norman) inadvertently evade Boris Badenov (Ben Diskin) and Natasha Fatale (Rachel Butera) in a variety of wacky locales like a haunted house, a hotel suite, and airport security. The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle will premiere May 11 on Amazon.

Watch a second clip here: