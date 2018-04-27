Martin Freeman on Black Panther success: ‘People were hungry for it’

Derek Lawrence
April 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Martin Freeman is no stranger to massive properties, whether it be The Office, The Hobbit, or Sherlock. But the Emmy winner says Black Panther is unlike anything else he’s ever been involved in.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Freeman stopped by to discuss his role as Everett Ross and the Marvel film’s record-breaking success.

“People were hungry for it,” he says. “There were a lot of people who were dying to see it. It’s not often that people come up to you and say, ‘I’ve seen this film seven times. I take my mom, my dad.’ So, that’s rare in itself. As well as being a very good film, it also feels like a bit of a moment.”

