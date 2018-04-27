Watch Bilbo Baggins, er, Martin Freeman, try his best Gollum impression

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing now on PeopleTV. Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device.

Martin Freeman played Bilbo Baggins in all three of Peter Jackson’s Hobbit movies based off J.R.R. Tolkien’s famous series. But it’s the first part of the trilogy, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, that he revisits with PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. In that movie, Freeman’s Bilbo finds himself face-to-face with the creature Gollum (Andy Serkis) for a riddle game — one of the most iconic sequences from The Hobbit. And yet, despite acting alongside Serkis for such a memorable scene, Freeman does not have a good Gollum impression of his own.

“I can’t, I’m terrible,” Freeman told host Lola Ogunnaike, who tried her own version. “That’s not bad, that would be about as good as mine. I can’t do it. Me and Andy Serkis, we were once asked in an interview to do it. Obviously he can do it, he’s very good at Gollum. I’m awful at doing Gollum. It just sounds sort of like a foghorn, it’s pathetic.”

The Hobbit was Freeman’s first time working with Serkis, who also worked as a second unit director on the film. They would later reunite for this year’s Black Panther.

