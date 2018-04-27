See a sneak peek of Kim Kardashian talking Kanye West's tweets on Ellen

Kim Kardashian is spilling the tea on Kanye West’s tweets in a sneak peek of Monday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show.

During the preview of the interview, Kardashian admits to DeGeneres that she didn’t realize her husband had reactivated his Twitter account (leading to a string of controversial tweets) until she saw other people retweeting him. “At night, he came in and was like, ‘Did you see my tweets?'” she recalls. “And I was like, ‘Yes, I did see your tweets.’ And I followed him back.”

She interpreted West’s “get rid of everything” tweet as part of their family rule not to have phones out around their kids. “I think he was talking about cleansing,” she says.

In another clip, she calls Tristan Thompson’s cheating on her sister Khloé “so f — ed up.” “I kinda made this rule with my brother,” Kardashian explains, referring to Rob Kardashian’s trouble with ex Blac Chyna, “If there’s a baby involved…I’m gonna try not to say anything so negative, because one day True is gonna see this.”

The reality star will also chat with DeGeneres about her newborn daughter, Chicago, her upcoming wedding anniversary, and her family’s experience on an upcoming episode of Family Feud.

Kardashian’s sit-down on The Ellen DeGeneres Show will air Monday, April 30 on NBC.