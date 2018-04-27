Zany Drag Race Thailand Werk Room entrances are the best things you'll see today

A shrimp farmer, a coffin salesman, and an art teacher slip into some wigs and panty hose…

It might sound like the setup for a joke, but that’s the reality for the 10 queens competing on season 1 of Drag Race Thailand — all of whom have come to seriously slay judging by EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming competition (above).

Set to premiere May 4 in the United States on WOW Presents Plus — the streaming platform launched by RuPaul’s Drag Race production company World of Wonder — Drag Race Thailand follows a similar format to its American counterpart, pitting its fabulous queens against each other for the crown and a cash prize. The series is hosted by regional drag superstar Art-Araya In-dra and renowned Thai queen Pangina Heals.

“Just beauty may not bring you the victory,” Art-Araya tells the queens in a video message after they’ve assembled in the Werk Room. “In this competition, as I’m the mama, you better heed my words: Bring out the hotness, the bitchiness, and the spice in you!”

Watch the full preview in EW’s exclusive clip teasing the first 11 minutes of the show above, and tune in May 4 on WOW Presents Plus to see the full episode.