Classic Doctor Who adventure Genesis of the Daleks to screen in theaters

Back in the ’70s, young Doctor Who fans cowered in terror behind the family couch while watching Genesis of the Daleks, one of the most memorable and frightening adventures to star the so-called Fourth Doctor, Tom Baker. Four decades on, Whovians will be able to recreate that experience — but with cinema seats!

EW can exclusively reveal that Fathom Events is bringing Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks to theaters for a one-night event on June 11. The 1975 tale, which introduced the Dalek-creating archvillain Davros, was originally broadcast in the U.K. in six parts but will screen in theaters as a 90-minute director’s cut, which has never been shown in North America. The event will also include an interview with Baker.

Genesis of the Daleks was written by Terry Nation — the real-life creator of the Daleks — and costarred Elisabeth Sladen and Ian Marter as the Doctor’s companions, Sarah Jane Smith and Harry Sullivan. In the show, the Doctor and his companions are transported thousands of years into the past to the planet Skaro, where they are given a mission from the Time Lords to prevent the evil scientist Davros from introducing to the universe the most destructive race of killing machines ever created, the Daleks.

“We are excited to work with our long-standing partners at BBC Studios to bring our 17th joint cinema event, Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks, to movie theaters across the U.S. and for fans to see Tom Baker on the big screen,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said in a statement. “Our Doctor Who events are always a great opportunity for Whovians to gather at the cinema and experience their favorite content together.”

Tickets for Doctor Who: Genesis of the Daleks can be purchased at the Fathom Events website or participating theater box offices. The complete 12th season of Doctor Who comes to Blu-ray on June 19.

Watch a clip from the interview with Baker above.