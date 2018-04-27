Blindspot: Who will help save the team? (Seriously, you'll never guess.)

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Friday’s episode of Blindspot. Read at your own risk!

Roman’s secrets almost came crashing down around him as he raced the FBI to a case that would implicate Crawford on this week’s Blindspot.

During Friday’s episode, the team got a hit on one of Jane’s tattoos when a book purporting to expose explosive government secrets is released. In other words, it was completely out of Roman’s control. One of those secrets includes a weapons program called Golden Rhino, which developed a sonic wave weapon that can effectively kill someone by destroying their organs — a weapon Crawford apparently plans to use in his endgame.

Roman comes to NY to clean up his mess, thwarting the FBI by killing the weapon’s creator. To drive his point home, Roman sets the team back by flooding the tattoo database with hits, leaving them to operate in the blind.

“They gotta fix that database!” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW of what’s next. “If only one of them was related to a genius engineer — hmmm — oh wait! Patterson’s dad is Bill Nye the Science Guy! Maybe he can help? Find out next week when he guest stars on our show. It’s so so fun!”

Check out a first look at Nye’s debut here, where you can also find scoop on how he’ll help the team, and if his appearance means we’ll finally find out Patterson’s name!

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.