Mayim Bialik isn't sure how much she liked wearing a wedding dress on The Big Bang Theory

So did Mayim Bialik really like the scene from last night’s episode of The Big Bang Theory when she’s trying on wedding dresses?

It’s complicated.

Bialik, who is a divorced mom, opened up on her vlog today about having to shoot the scene in preparation for her character’s wedding to Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). “Me in this dress draws all sorts of bride-related attention to me,” Bialik says. “I don’t know that I want that because I’m divorced.”

The actress who plays Amy also admits that she “actually liked the way she looked” in the dresses, especially the “frilly ones.” But it does lead her to wonder whether people in her personal life will start asking her about the experience and whether it will prompt her to wish that she were married again.

“This leads to a most complicated set of feelings,” the actress said.

Bialik has had all sorts of fun promoting the wedding episode via Twitter. And why not? The episode will feature lots of awesome guest stars, like Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill (whose role is being kept under wraps), Jerry O’Connell, Laurie Metcalf, and Wil Wheaton.

The Big Bang Theory finale will air Thursday, May 10 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.