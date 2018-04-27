Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. reveals Graviton in new promo

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. closed out Friday’s episode with a surprising twist: Adrian Pasdar’s Talbot has become Graviton.

During Friday’s hour, as Team S.H.I.E.L.D. fought off an invasion of aliens hell-bent on retrieving the gravitonium, a brainwashed Talbot jumped into the Rebirth machine and absorbed the rest of the gravitonium, effectively transforming him into the Marvel villain known as Graviton.

In the promo for next week’s episode, Talbot’s new powers appear to quickly go to his head, as he threatens not just the villains, but also Coulson (Clark Gregg) to bow before humanity’s new savior.

ABC; Marvel Comics

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.