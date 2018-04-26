Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition to feature Gabby Douglas, Idina Menzel

Undercover Boss is doing its first-ever celebrity edition, CBS announced Thursday.

When the series premieres next month, Olympian Gabby Douglas, singer-actress Idina Menzel, YouTube star Bethany Mota, and Super Bowl champ Deion Sanders will be among those going undercover to find talented people and make their dreams come true.

“Imagine if your idol could walk a mile in your shoes, recognize your special ability and change your life forever? This is what you’ll see this season on the celebrity edition of Undercover Boss – along with state-of-the-art disguises, trickier undercover situations – and the greatest payoffs yet,” executive producer Greg Goldman said in a statement.

Douglas will be going undercover to discover gifted gymnasts and coaches, while Meznel will be looking for Broadway’s next star. Mota and Sanders will be seeking out YouTube talent and football coaches, respectively.

More celebrities and airdates are to be announced. All the participants were disguised with the help of state-of-the-art prosthetic makeup and custom-made wigs, which took an average of two and a half hours to apply. (Take a look at the results below.)

The new series kicks off with Douglas’ episode on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. Get a sneak peek in the video above.