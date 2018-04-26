The Cosby Show reruns pulled from BounceTV after guilty verdict

BounceTV has decided to stop airing The Cosby Show reruns after Bill Cosby was found guilty in his sexual assault trial Thursday morning.

“Effective immediately, Bounce is removing The Cosby Show from our schedule,” said the Atlanta-based network in a statement obtained by EW.

On Thursday, a jury found the 80-year-old actor and comedian guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Temple University employee Andrea Constand in January 2004. Cosby, who has been accused by over 60 women of sexual misconduct, was convicted on three counts, all of which carry a prison sentence of up 10 years: aggravated indecent assault: penetration with lack of consent; penetration while unconscious; and penetration after administrating an intoxicant.

After the verdict came down, many of Cosby’s accusers were overcome with emotion. “Can you pinch me? I feel like I’m dreaming,” accuser Lili Bernard told reporters outside the courthouse on Thursday. “I feel like my faith in humanity is restored.”

BounceTV, which is credited as the first African-American network, also used to air reruns of Cosby’s CBS show Cosby, but stopped in 2015 after court documents revealing that Cosby admitted to drugging women with the intent to have sex with them in 2005 were released.