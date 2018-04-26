Stephen Colbert says Kanye West has 'lost his mind' after Trump tweets

Like many of us, Stephen Colbert was a bit perplexed by Kanye West’s tweetstorm on Wednesday.

During that evening’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert turned his attention to West’s recent postings on Twitter, which included a number of pro-Trump tweets. “[West] tweeted, ‘My MAGA hat is fire’ with 30 fire emojis,” Colbert said. “Now, that is fitting, because that is how many times I’d set that hat on fire.”

Joking that West could get a job at the White House under the alias “Kellyanne Kanye,” Colbert quoted one of West’s tweets, saying, “Yes, we have the right to independent thought. And I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind.”

“Put the phone down!” Colbert implored the rapper. “You could have stopped at 10 a.m. this morning with ‘I’m nice at ping pong’.”

Of Trump’s reaction, which Colbert called “an even stupider turn,” the host joked the pair could make an album called “Yeezy & Sleazy.”

Watch the full Late Show clip above.