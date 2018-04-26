Star Trek: Discovery has started production on season 2 — and has released a teaser with glimpses of the new USS Enterprise bridge and uniforms.

As fans know, season one concluded with the Discovery answering a distress call from the famed ship, which is captained by Christopher Pike (to be played by Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount). First, here are some glimpses at the bridge both under construction and a small slice of the finished interior:

There are also designs for new crewmember uniforms. The designs include skirts for women like in the 1960s-era The Original Series. Discovery has female Starfleet crew members in full body blue unitard suits. (Until it’s on camera, however, it’s possible a design could change — it’s labeled “Ver. 4” after all — but obviously, they’re at least floating the idea by releasing it in a video).

Clearly, just as the USS Discovery has a blue-based color scheme, there’s a red theme going on for the USS Enterprise (which seems fitting as the original show’s bridge had red accents).

Here’s a shot of Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) taking a stroll onto the Enterprise (the “1701” confirms it).

An alien for the fans to ID:

There’s no Star Trek: Discovery premiere date listed, but with filming starting now a fall return is possible.