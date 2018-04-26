An Emmy update: Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the 70th edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

The duo, who anchor Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update,” will share emcee duties at the awards show that honors TV excellence and will air live from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

SNL overlord Lorne Michaels will executive produce the telecast.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” said NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt in a statement.

“We’re proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce, and somehow that’s a real fact,” said Jost and Che.

Jost has been a writer at SNL since 2005, while Che came aboard in 2013. The duo, who have both been nominated for writing Emmys for their work on the late-night sketch series, took over the Weekend Update anchor duties in 2014. Last year, they became co-head writers.

Stephen Colbert emceed last year’s ceremony, and recent hosts include Jimmy Kimmel, Andy Samberg, and Seth Meyers.

Emmy nominations will be announced in July.