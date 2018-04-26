With her first challenge win freshly tucked under her, uh, tuck, it’s the dawning of the age of Aquaria over on RuPaul’s Drag Race. But judging by EW’s exclusive sneak peek at the reality competition series’ upcoming episode (above), her reign might soon come to a screeching a halt.

Paired together with Monique Heart and Asia O’Hara for this week’s challenge — which sees the queens scripting mock RuPaul’s DragCon panel presentations — Aquaria stumbles.

“I can, like, I have other, like, there’s more elements than just the…” she stutters after Monique prompts a brief rehearsal. “Aquaria, I want you to think so you can at least say it right now,” she says. “That way you’re not trying to think of it in that moment.”

In a confessional, Monique spills the tea on how she really feels about Aquaria’s performance.

“The weak link in this whole chain is Aquaria, because, just in conversation, she fumbles, which is fine. Everyone doesn’t do well in public speaking,” she explains. “But, I’m nervous she’ll get lost and not be able to complete and execute.”

Back in the Werk Room, Aquaria’s prospects aren’t looking up.

“I would talk more about how I use more highlight onto the side of my nose,” she says, touching her nose with her fingers before trailing off into a word-vomit abyss. “Um, [it won’t be] as much like, ‘this is how this is done,’ like…”

Asia later confesses her grim outlook on how her team will fare in front of the judges, too.

“I don’t know how I feel about Aquaria’s communication skills,” Asia admits. “Does she look great? Yes. Would I want to sit and listen to her on the panel? No. I is worried. I is worried.”

Tune in to RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10 Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on VH1 to find out if Aquaria pulls it together in time to snatch another challenge victory.