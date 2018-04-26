Just as the animated Rebels series explored the build up to the original Star Wars, a new anime-inspired series will give fans a window into the history leading up to The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Resistance will focus on Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited to help spy on the First Order — coming into contact with such familiar figures as X-wing hotshot Poe Dameron and the menacing Captain Phasma. And Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie have already signed on to voice their characters.

Also, as you can tell from the teaser image, a certain roly-poly droid will be an important presence.

A debut date hasn’t been specified, but Lucasfilm says the new show will premiere in the fall, airing first on the Disney Channel and then on Disney XD.

The show is the brainchild of Dave Filoni, who co-created The Clone Wars series with George Lucas and was the executive producer behind the recently concluded Rebels show.

“The idea for Star Wars: Resistance came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots,” Filoni said in a statement. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Lucasfilm isn’t confirming who will be voicing the main character of Kazudo — and not even the gender of the pilot was specified. “Kazuda Xiono” does sound like a galactic version of an Asian name, however, and the first of the voice actors listed in today’s announcement was Christopher Sean, an actor of Japanese-American heritage best known for Hawaii Five-0 and Days of Our Lives.

If that hints at the animated character’s own identity, Sean’s Kazuda would join Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico from The Last Jedi as one of the first Asian leads in the Star Wars universe.

Other voice actors from Resistance include Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (the new Duck Tales), Jim Rash (Community), and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

No plot details have been revealed, but Resistance has the potential to deliver something Star Wars fans have been wondering ever since the start of the new trilogy: Who is Snoke?

The First Order authoritarian played by Andy Serkis has remained an enigma, but as we learn about how the galactic Republic dispatches General Leia Organa and her Resistance to understand and confront this threat, it seems likely that we’ll learn a bit more about Snoke’s motive and history.

Resistance will also be executive-produced by Athena Portillo and Justin Ridge (both of The Clone Wars and Rebels), and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). It will be art directed by Amy Beth Christenson, another veteran of Rebels and The Clone Wars.

“Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the Star Wars galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series,” said Marc Buhaj, senior vice president of programming and general manager of Disney XD. “Star Wars: Resistance will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters.”

Now the only question is: What other well-known Star Wars icons from this era may make an appearance?

And what kind of X-wing is that?