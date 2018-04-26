Watch the trippy trailer for new NBC thriller Reverie

“Reverie is a place where the impossible becomes possible.”

It sounds like an inviting prospect as Dennis Haysbert’s Charlie Ventana describes it — being “put inside a waking dream of your own design.” But in NBC’s new thriller Reverie, the waking dream quickly becomes a nightmare as users become trapped in the prison of their own dreams.

In the debut trailer for the new series, we get an introduction to what exactly Reverie is and taken on a thrill ride full of visual effects and intriguing mystery. After stints on Person of Interest and Chicago Fire, Sarah Shahi headlines the project as Mara Kint, a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior. Her former boss, Haysbert’s Ventana, recruits her to save ordinary people who have fallen into comas after losing themselves in Reverie, an advanced virtual-reality program that allows users to live out their wildest dreams.

The series is created by Mickey Fisher, the man behind Extant, and also stars Sendhil Ramamurthy, Kathryn Morris, and Jessica Lu.

Watch the trailer above for more. Reverie premieres Wednesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.