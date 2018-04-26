Kelly Clarkson gets her own talk show on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres are trading places.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host decides that The Voice coach would make for such a great talk show host that they might as well trade roles and try it out.

Cut to Clarkson behind the desk on her very own The Kelly Show — complete with a coffee cup full of wine, according to the singer. Clarkson, who is set to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20, uses the opportunity to work through some nerves and ask DeGeneres the hard-hitting questions.

“If you had to pick your favorite person that’s ever come on this show, who would it be?” asks Clarkson in the clip.

“God, there’s so many people,” responds DeGeneres before reeling off a bunch of names including Pink, Alicia Keys, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth before finally adding Clarkson too when the singer prompts her with a “SERIOUSLY?!

“When did you know you wanted to be a talk show host?” quizzes Clarkson next.

“When they offered it to me,” jokes the comedian. “I’ve always loved talk shows. When i was growing up, as a kid, I watched Johnny Carson and all the talk shows that were on — David Letterman. So I always thought it would be a fun job, but I never thought I would do it until I ran out of jobs.”

The new and fictional talk show then moves onto a “classic bit” from The Kelly Show: Kelly’s Karaoke” which sees Clarkson and DeGeneres offer up a powerful rendition of the singer’s angsty hit “Since U Been Gone,” with plenty of audience participation.

We think Clarkson deservers her own show. Watch the clip above to see if you agree.