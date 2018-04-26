Katee Sackhoff is ready to blast off again.

Netflix has ordered the sci-fi drama Another Life, which features the Battlestar Galactica alum playing an astronaut who heads up a team that’s exploring the origins of an alien artifact. Their investigation soon turns dangerous on “what might very well be a one-way mission.”

The streamer has ordered 10 episodes of the series, which is created by Aaron Martin (Slasher, Degrassi: The Next Generation), who will also serve as showrunner. Noreen Halper (Alias Grace) will serve as executive producer.

Sackhoff, who is best known for playing Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica, has ties to Netflix; she starred on Longmire, whose final three seasons were produced by the streaming service. Sackhoff has a recurring role on The Flash.