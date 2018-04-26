Some lucky fans got a sneak peak at the Avengers — literally — on last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Kimmel and his cousin Sal poached a few super fans out of a 29-hour long marathon of every Marvel film ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Fans traveled from all over California to be present for the event.

One such fan got the chance to poke her head through Kimmel’s sneak-peek hole, only to find Avengers actors Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, and Sebastian Stan in the room beyond. Thor himself helped her poke through as she laughed nervously. “You guys are awesome,” she said, “Literally at a loss for words right now.”

Luckily, the Avengers gave her something to chew on: two tickets to Infinity War in IMAX, which they stuck between Danielle’s teeth before sending her on her way.

Another fan admitted he skipped preaching at his church for the Marvel event. His dedication to the superheroes was rewarded with a sneak peek at the real-live Avengers; Boseman jokingly laid his hand on the fan’s head, laughing, “Father forgive you!”

“Y’all should see the effect you guys have on people,” he told the actors. “You guys are great.” Once again, his fandom was rewarded, and another two Infinity War tickets were put in his mouth.

Check out the sneak peek clip above.