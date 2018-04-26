Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime once again — and it’s a pretty big hike.

The cost of the content streaming service / two-day delivery is going from $99 to $119 per year — a 20 percent increase — the company announced in its first-quarter earnings call Thursday.

In January, the service announced it was boosting its monthly subscription option for Prime from $10.99 to $12.99.

Amazon last hiked its annual subscription fees in 2014, raising its yearly membership from $79 to $99.

Guess Amazon has to pay for those half a billion dollars worth of Hobbits, somehow? (You know, because there’s that expensive Lord of the Rings prequel series they’re working on).

The new price hike will take effect on May 11.