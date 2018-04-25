Can’t get enough of Riverdale’s musical episode, which was truly a night to remember?

Though the episode, which aired April 18, was jam-packed with tunes from Carrie: The Musical, there was a scene that was cut for time — a duet between love interests Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Toni comforts Cheryl after her mother forbids her from continuing to portray Carrie in the school musical. She reminds Cheryl that she’s not done playing Carrie (may we all have a girlfriend who encourages us to go full telepathic rage on the abusive people in our life).

The essence of this scene remained in last week’s episode, sending Cheryl on an epic Carrie-esque showdown with her mother, but the musical number ended up on the cutting room floor — until now. In the exclusive clip above, the pair duet on a reprise of “You Shine,” a song sung by Archie and Betty’s characters within the musical and shared between Betty and Veronica as they mended the rift in their friendship offstage.

“We hated having to lose this reprise of ‘You Shine’ from the musical, [but] we did it because the episode ran long,” said showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa in a statement. “But we heard how much the fans wanted to see this Choni scene, so here it is! We’re thrilled people are so passionate about this relationship—we are, too!”

So crank up the volume, Choni lovers, and remember everything is going to be fine because you shine.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.