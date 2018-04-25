Can you guess a random Prince song based on a one-second clip? Questlove, the “human Shazam,” can. How about a half-second clip? Yup, Questlove can do that, too. What about a quarter-of-a-second clip?

The Roots drummer has such a good ear for Prince songs that he aced Jimmy Fallon‘s musical guessing game, so the Tonight Show host had to up the ante.

He quickly sussed out “Raspberry Beret,” “Baby I’m a Star,” “Gett Off,” “I Feel For You,” “U Got the Look,” and “Alphabet Street,” having only listened to a second from each of those songs. With just a half-second clip, he was then able to correctly guess Fallon was playing him “Mountains.” (I mean, duh. Obviously.) And at a quarter-second, Questlove was able to guess “Under the Cherry Moon.”

“What did I win?” he asked. “Did I win my own book?”

That’s when everyone remembered that Questlove wasn’t on the stage to flaunt his new party trick. He wrote a book called Creative Quest, Questlove’s guide to “living your best creative life.”