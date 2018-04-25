Kim Possible live-action movie finds its stars

So what’s the sitch with this new Kim Possible movie, you ask? Disney Channel has found its live-action leading duo.

Sixteen-year-old Sadie Stanley, in her first audition ever, has landed the titular role of Kim Possible, the teenager who juggles school work and her globe-trotting, world-saving secret missions. Sean Giambrone, the 18-year-old actor known for playing Adam on ABC’s The Goldbergs, will appear alongside Stanley as Ron Stoppable, her Bueno Nacho-loving sidekick.

Christy Carlson Romano and Will Friedle, the original voices of Kim and Ron in the 2002 Disney animated series, helped announce the casting in a video sketch spoofing a desperate attempt by two actors to reclaim their old roles — even though they’re now no longer teens.

After watching them fail miserably to recapture their glory days, the casting directors suggest, “Maybe you can help us find the new Kim and Ron… pass the baton.”

Ed Herrera/Disney Channel

“Sadie delivers Kim’s confidence, smarts, and agility; most importantly, she’s an everyday girl with an extraordinary spirit,” Judy Taylor, senior vice president of casting and talent relations at Disney Channel, said in a statement. “Sean is such a magnetic actor; he always finds the right balance of physical comedy and heart. We’re excited for audiences to see Sadie and Sean bring these iconic roles to life.”

This new Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky. Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley from the original series are co-writing the script with Josh Cagan.

Filming will commence this summer for a premiere in 2019.