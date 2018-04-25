Hollywood Darlings stars tease season 2: 'We're a bucket of nuts'

The Hollywood Darlings are back!

The sitcom, which stars Jodie Sweetin (Full House), Beverley Mitchell (7th Heaven), and Christine Lakin (Step by Step) as exaggerated versions of themselves, has returned with even more antics from the former child stars. “We’re a bucket of nuts!” Sweetin tells EW.

In addition to promising plenty of craziness in season 2, Sweetin says the show should be more visually pleasing for fans well. “This season is a lot more stylized. If people watched season 1 of Hollywood Darlings, it looked a lot more like a docuseries and this looks a lot more like a single-camera comedy,” she explains. “Season 1 — it was a lot of figuring things out and season 2 it was like, ‘Okay, we know how we want things to look, we know how to get there.’ We just really tightened things up a lot.”

Viewers can also expect a few offbeat storylines. “We have a couple of episodes that are real departures. We have an episode that is a takeoff of Big Little Lies,” says Lakin. “The first episode flashes back to the ’90s and Y2K New Year’s Eve.” Obviously, those scenes required both ridiculous costumes and numerous wigs.

Crazy antics aside, the show’s focus remains on its female stars. “At the core of it, you get the three of us and our friendship and the love we have for each other,” says Mitchell.

Watch the clip above for more. The second season of Hollywood Darlings is now airing on Pop.