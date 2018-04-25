Avengers: Infinity War cast test how well they know each other for Jimmy Kimmel

After 19 movies, including Avengers: Infinity War, the collective Marvel movie cast must know each other pretty well — at least, one would think. Jimmy Kimmel put that to the test on Tuesday night when he invited Danai Gurira, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, and Dave Bautista to play a little game of Guess the Avenger on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In their defense, these five Avengers actors didn’t star in 19 movies together. Not even Robert Downey Jr., who appeared in the very first Iron Man, has been a part of them all. Even then, they don’t always share scenes together. For Gurira, Infinity War is only her second Marvel movie.

On the other hand, there were only a few months break between filming on Infinity War and the untitled Avengers 4, so these folks inevitably spent a lot of time with each other. Bautista, too, has already played Kimmel’s Guess the Guardian. So he should know how this game works.

Basically, Kimmel will make a statement and the contestants have to write down on mini dry erase boards which of them that statement pertains to. The most entertaining revelations have to be that Johansson accidentally flashed someone on an airplane, Gurira collects vitamins as a hobby (not the Flintstones kind), and Ruffalo lost his virginity at the second hole of a golf course.

“You lost it on the second hole or in the second hole?” Kimmel joked. Though he quickly added, “I didn’t mean it like that!”

These five stars were, obviously, out promoting Avengers: Infinity War, which boasts the greatest assemblage of Marvel movie actors to date. It’s Avengers week on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Monday night’s show saw the appearance of Downey, Zoe Saldana, Tom Holland, Pom Klementieff, and Paul Bettany.

As they did earlier in the week, Kimmel also asked Johansson, Gurira, Ruffalo, Hiddleston, and Bautista to test their art skills and draw their Avengers characters. They all acknowledged this wasn’t their strength, but Johansson surprised us with a sketch of Ruffalo’s profile.

“You’re like my spirit animal,” she said, before pointing out in the most adorable way possible that they both have the same birthday, Nov. 22. (It’s true! Google it.)

Watch clips from earth’s mightiest Jimmy Kimmel Live episode above.