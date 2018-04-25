Ariana Grande joining Jimmy Fallon for Tonight Show takeover in May

Cardi B. seems to have sparked a new trend on The Tonight Show. The Invasion of Privacy rapper became Jimmy Fallon’s first official cohost of the late-night program earlier this month, and now Ariana Grande is about to make a similar appearance in May.

On Tuesday, May 1, the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer will come on The Tonight Show for its entire hourlong duration. The network touts “talk, sketches, and the broadcast TV debut of her new single” for the episode.

The 24-year-old pop diva dropped “No Tears Left to Cry” from her still-undisclosed new album on April 20, followed by a surprise live performance at Coachella in California.

Grande announced the news to her fans by posting Fallon’s spoof music cover of the song on social media.

This doesn’t, however, constitute an official “cohosting” gig for Grande. A rep for the network likened it to Miley Cyrus’ appearance last year in that the singer will be Fallon’s only guest for the show. Cardi B. is still the first and only.

Grande has made various appearances on The Tonight Show as both guest and musical guest. She appeared as Alexa for an “Ew!” sketch sing-off and her Wheel of Musical Impressions became the show’s most-watched YouTube video of all time by 2017. Grande’s skill with impressions is something that the late-night crowd — and Saturday Night Live — likes to tap.