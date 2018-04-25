Animal Kingdom: The Cody brothers rob an airplane in new season 3 trailer

Luxury cars and airplanes — there’s no job too big for the Cody family. But could that be their downfall?

EW has an exclusive new trailer for Animal Kingdom’s upcoming third season, which follows a Southern California crime family as they do whatever it takes to survive, all the while trying to stay out of jail. Unfortunately for matriarch Smurf (Ellen Barkin), she wasn’t too successful at the latter. Last season, she wound up behind bars, at which point she put J (Finn Cole) in charge of the family business.

The new trailer gives viewers a glimpse at how the family is faring under J’s leadership, and from the looks of it, things aren’t running smoothly. Not only do the brothers have new enemies, but the cops want nothing more than to take them down. Then there’s the addition of Denis Leary as Deran’s father, who’s clearly someone that Smurf wants to stay far away from her boys.

And none of that mentions the fate of Baz (Scott Speedman), who is completely absent from the latest trailer. Considering he was shot in the season 2 finale, his absence doesn’t look good. Check out the full trailer above, as well as the new poster below.

TNT

Animal Kingdom returns Tuesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.