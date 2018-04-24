The Path canceled at Hulu after three seasons

It’s the end of the road for The Path.

Hulu will not renew the cult drama for a fourth season, EW has confirmed. “Sadly, The Path is not coming back but it has been the most amazing experience!” series creator Jessica Goldberg tweeted Monday night. “I’m so thankful to all of you for watching!”

In a statement to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, Goldberg expanded on the end of the show: “While it’s sad that The Path is ending, I’m brimming with gratitude and pride,” she said. “It was a gift to be able to tell challenging and emotional stories for three seasons in this very strange and unique world. The caliber of talent and passion everyone who worked on this show brought — from my partners Jason Katims and Michelle Lee, the execs at Hulu, the writers, actors, directors, designers, and crew — was something to behold, and for which I’m very thankful. Thanks Hulu and Universal Television for taking a shot on this show, it was a life changing experience.”

Executive-produced by Goldberg, Katims, and Lee, The Path followed the lives of a controversial cult’s members, centering on one family grappling with themes of faith. The series starred Aaron Paul, Michelle Monaghan, and Hugh Dancy, and aired its season 3 finale — now serving as the series finale — on March 28.