Splitting Up Together isn’t easy, but on ABC’s new comedy Jenna Fischer’s Lena and Oliver Hudson’s Martin are really trying to make it work for the sake of their kids and their struggles to do so make for some entertaining viewing.

In an exclusive featurette the cast shares why they think the series works, how it’s a refreshing change from the standard family comedy, and explain the concept of “bird nesting.”

“Maybe the economy is so up and down that your house is really worth selling so what if you’re just not in the house at the same time? says Diane Farr, who plays Lena’s best friend. While the kids stay put, Lena and Martin alternate weeks in the family home looking after them. “It’s definitely a situation that’s not typical of television and I think people are going to like that,” adds Van Crosby, who plays the divorced couple’s son Mason.

And while there’s plenty of laughs, as you can image when two sparring parents are trying to keep peace while living in close proximity, the cast all agrees there’s also a lot of heart to the series. “You’re not just coming in for the jokes, you’re coming in for more than that,” says Hudson. Agrees Fischer, “Ultimately there’s a lot of love.”

Splitting Up Together airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Watch the exclusive video above.