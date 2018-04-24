Netflix reveals Sense8 series finale premiere date, first poster

Sensates have something to look forward to this summer.

TheNetflix drama’s two-hour series finale special will premiere June 8, the streaming giant announced Tuesday. The series had been canceled after two seasons, but was revived after fans petitioned to save the show — a move that surprised co-creator Lana Wachowski. “In this world it is easy to believe that you cannot make a difference; that when a government or an institution or corporation makes a decision, there is something irrevocable about the decision; that love is always less important than the bottom line,” she wrote in a letter to fans after the cancellation reversal was announced. “While it is often true those decisions are irreversible, it is not always true.”

The drama, which follows a “cluster” of eight sensates — people who are mentally and emotionally linked from around the globe — wrapped up its second season with a cliffhanger that found Wolfgang (Max Riemelt) captured by the mysterious corporation BPO. Fingers crossed he’ll make it out alive — for now, at least he appears in the official poster for the series finale Netflix released with the date announcement:

Netflix

